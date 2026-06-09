Nolte: GOP Leads Democrats by Eight Points on Immigration

With about five months to the midterms, the Republican Party leads Democrats by eight points on the question of which party is more trusted on the issue of immigration.

This is notable for a couple of reasons…

The first is that at this same time during President Trump’s first term (and five months out to the 2018 midterms), Democrats were ahead on this issue by seven points. So that’s a 15-point move towards the GOP (and Trump).

Even more significant is the fact that Trump is taking a much, Much, MUCH harder approach on immigration, and that has resulted in him polling a net 15 points better against the Democrats.

In other words, all this corporate media propaganda over mass deportations and ICE arrests, not to mention all the lies about little kids crying and Maryland Men, and the like, is not working.

We also have a new poll revealing that 56 percent want all illegals deported — all of them.

These numbers were unheard of just a few years ago and have moved in the right direction primarily due to Trump’s leadership and his team’s ability to communicate the truth about how illegal immigration hurts us all.

CNNLOL’s Harry Enten also discovered that it’s not just that Republicans are doing something right, but that “Democrats are doing something wrong.”

What do voters want from Democrats? They want them to moderate. That’s what they want. They want Democrats to move to the center on immigration. Immigration — Dems should move to the center. We’re talking about 59 percent of all voters. But more than that, look at this. There is wide agreement across socioeconomic classes and racial/ethnic classes. Look at this: 51 percent of black voters, 54 percent Latino voters, 59 percent of White college voters, and 67 percent of White non-college voters — all agree they want Democrats to move to the center on immigration. Just 18 percent — just 18 percent — of voters want Democrats to shift to the left on immigration. … Americans think and voters think that Democrats are offering — they are offering an agenda that is too far to the left on immigration. They want them to moderate and move to the center on immigration. And that is true among black voters, Latino voters, white college voters, white non-college. You rarely ever see this quadruple agreement, but you do see this agreement on immigration. Simply put, the voters want Democrats to move to the center. They think that Democrats are too radical when it comes to immigration policy. So that’s the party split as we look at it.

Enten also points out that while Trump’s approval number on immigration might seem low at 42 percent, you have to look at the overall context of that number. Turns out that 42 percent is the highest approval number on immigration for any second-term president during the 21st Century.

“Twenty-first-century presidents’ immigration approval at this point in term two; guess who has the highest approval on immigration?” asks Enten rhetorically. Then he answers: “It’s Donald John Trump, who has the highest approval on immigration: 42 percent. Barack Obama was at just 36 percent. George W. Bush was way down there at 30 percent.”

On top of this is the recent news that the Cook Political Report, which looks at the upcoming U.S. House races one by one, gives the midterm edge to the GOP. A lot can and will happen between now and November, and given gas prices, I’m not hopeful about Republicans holding the House. Still, despite having 97 percent of the media lying about absolutely everything to defeat Trump and Republicans, the facts on the ground are far from demoralizing, and a demoralized Republican base is what the media and Democrats want.