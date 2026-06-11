While condemning a “bad actors” causing trouble, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said the vast majority of protestors in Belfast have rational concerns and want common-sense change the government is denying them.

The United Kingdom is in a quick-moving situation where new outrages of migrant crime, be they callous murders, alleged attempted beheadings, or sexual assaults occur weekly, leaving the law-abiding public concerned and rightly demanding significant change from the government, Nigel Farage said. The alleged knifeman, 30-year-old Sudanese national Hadi Alodid, shouldn’t have been in the country at all, he added.

The remarks came in response to what has been called an “attempted beheading” in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in the United Kingdom this week, which triggered anti-beheading protests, which have nightly turned into anti-mass-migration riots.

Farage said he saw the “vast majority” as legitimate protesters, and holds the troublemakers and “bad actors” in very different light, and told an audience on Wednesday that:

…there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that this man should not have been in this country. It is just as simple as that. He entered the country illegally and is it any surprise that people in Belfast and elsewhere are scared. None of that justifies what was perpetrated by some bad actors last night. There’s no doubt about that, there were some very bad actors doing bad things. But the vast majority of those people who were out on the streets in Belfast last night were not far right, were not extremists, just really scared about what’s going on in their communities and about the lack of government action. There’s none. Have you heard a single proposal for how any of this is going to change? In fact if we go back to the Novak case this week the Prime Minister is still in denial about two-tier policing in this country but yet you can see it written down on paper in the instructions that are given to police officers.

Westminster and the legacy media are “incredibly disconnected” from public sentiment on these matters, he said, which he characterised as the “common sense centre of gravity” of the country. The protests and riots happened because of this disconnect and the feeling that nothing is getting better, he said, and would likely continue to happen until a British government is capable of inspiring hope and confidence.

He continued:

…things will continue to kick off, and I’m very open about the fact some very bad actors get involved in this stuff, but not the vast majority. The vast majority are fearful. The vast majority want action, they actually want something done to make their streets safer, and nothing is being proposed. It wasn’t by the last government, it isn’t by this government. I think the worry is over the course of the summer — and it seems that not even a week that goes by now where we don’t read of some horrific mass sexual assault, or something like that has been committed by someone who just shouldn’t be in Britain — the fear is this stuff gets worse. Unless you give people hope, this stuff will get worse.

As reported, Belfast experienced a second night of rioting on Wednesday night. Police deployed mobile water canon and hundreds of extra officers to clash with the public and said they would be on patrol again in “significant” numbers on Thursday evening.