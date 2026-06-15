WATCH: Democrat Candidate George Conway Vows to Put Donald Trump ‘Away for Good’ with Third Impeachment

Democrat George Conway is threatening to put President Donald Trump “away for good” if he wins his bid for the U.S. House of Representatives in New York’s 12th Congressional District.

The Never Trumper lawyer in a video Monday said his fight against the president has only begun, Fox News reported.

“Hi Donald, it’s me. George Conway. I cost you $88 fucking million dollars and I’ve only just gotten started. I know you like putting your name on everything from your plane, to the Kennedy Center… sorry about that,” he said.

“But the only thing your name is going to be left on when I’m done with you is the orange jumpsuit you’re gonna have to wear in prison and you see that building that back there?” Conway continued, pointing to the Capitol building. “That’s where we’re gonna hold your third and final impeachment trial. The one that’s gonna put you away for good, and I’m gonna enjoy every minute of that.”

“We’ve got a lot of serious problems in this country, including and especially the price of gas which is hitting $6 a gallon in some places, and that’s all because of you, Donald Trump. We can’t fix those problems until we impeach you and convict you. That’s why I’m running for congress and you are going to regret that,” he concluded:

Conway formally submitted paperwork to run for congress in December and Breitbart News’s Jasmyn Jordan reported, “The filing marks his first entry into electoral politics and a notable move into the Democratic Party for the former Republican figure.”

Conway in his video did not specify Trump’s alleged impeachable offenses. A White House spokesperson told Fox “Lightweight George Conway is a stupid person’s idea of a smart person.”

“His severe and debilitating disease known as Trump Derangement syndrome has melted his brain and made him crazy in the head,” the individual added.

In April, Breitbart News’s John Nolte said Conway wanted to impeach and remove Trump and Vice President JD Vance “even if it means rigging the U.S. Senate’s 250-year-old impeachment process.”

Conway has previously claimed Trump was acting like a fascist dictator and wore a shirt that read, “I Am Antifa” during a leftist “No Kings” protest in Washington, DC.

“Conway’s impeachment warning comes as Democratic leadership has yet to back another effort to oust Trump if the party retakes control of the House in November, though a number of Democratic lawmakers have already called for his removal. Democrats impeached Trump twice, in 2020 and 2021, but the Republican-controlled Senate acquitted him on both occasions,” the Fox article noted.