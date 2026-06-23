NBC correspondent Savannah Guthrie is begging for information after a ransom note claimed her mother is dead. “Somebody knows something,” the Today show host said through tears.

Savannah Guthrie spoke out during Tuesday’s episode of the Today show following news reports of a ransom note saying that her mother, Nancy Guthrie, had died shortly after she was abducted earlier this year.

The TV host said while she is “not involved” in NBC’s coverage of the news story regarding her mother, “I can’t pretend I’m not here.”

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“And so, since I am [here], I just want to take the opportunity to ask people — to really beg people — to come forward,” a visibly emotional Guthrie continued, before adding, “Somebody knows something.”

“This is a new story today that is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live, every day. And we are in agony. We cannot be at peace,” Guthrie added through tears.

The Today show host went on to say, “No matter how much I try to come out here every day and smile and find that joy — and I will, I promise I will — this is the moment to tell you that we need your help.”

“We’re begging for your help. And I’m not going to miss that opportunity,” Guthrie said. “So, please, if you’re watching, no matter how small, the reward is there. You can tell us. It can be anonymous. Please do the right thing for us, for our family, for our children.”

“We love our mom, and we’ll never stop looking for her, never,” Guthrie asserted.

Her co-anchor, Craig Melvin, then chimed in, urging viewers who may have any information on Nancy Guthrie’s alleged kidnapping to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

As Breitbart News reported, Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother vanished from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the early hours of February 1, and has remained missing to this day.

In the days following Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, a ransom letter from her alleged abductors surfaced, demanding millions in bitcoin for her safe return surfaced as the FBI joins the case.

On Monday, a second ransom note was made public in connection with the 84-year-old’s disappearance.

RELATED: FBI Releases Video of Kidnap Suspect at Nancy Guthrie’s Home

The letter, which was emailed to a Tucson TV station, claimed Nancy Guthrie “perished shortly after she was taken,” and that “she is buried in nature now,” according to a report by Arizona’s Family.

The note from the purported kidnappers added that they “never intended to hurt her.”

“We are truly sorry,” the letter reportedly read.

Authorities have not confirmed or denied the authenticity of the two letters. They have also not identified the individual(s) who sent them.

Retired FBI supervisory special agent and former FBI hostage negotiator Jason Pack told Fox News that an apology being included in a ransom note is unusual.

“People who have leverage do not apologize. They demand,” Pack said. “A rambling, labored apology for an inadvertent death suggests something went wrong that was not part of the plan.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.