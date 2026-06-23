An illegal alien, convicted of assault, overstayed his tourist visa for a decade after having first come to the United States to visit Disney World, Breitbart News has learned.

Alejandro Saul Rico, an illegal alien from Argentina, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on June 19 in Silver Spring, Maryland. Rico, officials told Breitbart News, had overstayed his B-1 tourist visa by 10 years, living illegally in the U.S. for a decade.

In 2006, Rico and some family members were admitted to the United States on B-1 tourist visas for a trip to Disney World in Florida. Rico’s visa expired in 2016, but he remained in the country anyway.

While in the United States Rico was convicted of assault and arrested for sex crimes.

“This criminal illegal alien overstayed his visa after visiting Disney World, has been convicted of assault, and has a prior arrest for a sex offense,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said in a statement.

“Too many illegal aliens believe they can overstay a visa, disappear into the interior of the country, and avoid the consequences of violating our immigration laws,” Bis said. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we are restoring integrity to our visa programs and ensuring visas are not used as a one-way ticket for criminals to come to our country and exploit our laws.”

Rico remains in ICE custody pending deportation to his native Argentina.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.