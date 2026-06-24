Shocking video shows the moment a 13-year-old boy fell down a 50-foot waterfall ride at Disneyland Resort, miraculously sustaining only minor injuries.

Park officials confirmed the Sunday, June 21 incident, involving a young teenage boy riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. The boy reportedly wriggled out of the ride before the final drop. Video obtained by TMZ shows the boy tumbling down the waterfall behind the log apparatus.

According to reports, an employee immediately stopped the ride, and the boy was taken to the hospital for evaluation and was subsequently released. He did not suffer any serious injuries.

The ride remained closed the remainder of the day, and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health “did not find any operational issues” with the ride, according to spokesperson Katherine Wzorek.

Fox News highlighted eyewitness accounts:

One Reddit user who was riding the attraction at the time claimed that several passengers saw the boy fall moments before the ride came to a stop. “He attempted to exit the ride vehicle at the top of the final drop,” another user wrote. “The ride stop mechanism failed to engage or was already past the threshold for the vehicle to enter free fall.”

Another Reddit user on the thread added, “Were on it at 5 somethingish. After, we were hanging out by the smaller bridge over the log water slide and a lady screamed. Around 6PM. My grandson looked up and saw a kid tumbling down the water slide to the left. I didn’t see it.”

Disneyland describes the attraction as a “thrilling water ride through the bayou with Princess Tiana, Mama Odie and gator pal Louis.”

It continues, “It’s a musical journey full of twists, turns and festive fun that crescendos with a 50-foot drop—as well as a swingin’ soiree.”

The ride was up and running the following day.