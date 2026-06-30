Vice President JD Vance pointed out the “silver lining” of the Supreme Court’s ruling rejecting President Donald Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship was that the vote was 5-4, showing that “the concept of birthright citizenship is hanging by a thread.”

During an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on The Ingraham Angle, Vance expressed that the Supreme Court’s ruling was a “major, major mistake.” Vance pointed out that pregnant foreign nationals can come to the United States “on a vacation, give birth” and then their child and family “have the full benefits of American citizenship.”

“One of the things we’re going to have to do is just continue to enforce the border,” Vance said. “This is a very disappointing ruling from the Supreme Court, of course we respect it, but we also think it was a major, major mistake. As Justice’s Alito and Thomas pointed out. One of the things it might invite is people to come here, quite literally on a vacation, give birth and then all of a sudden, the child and their family have the full benefits of American citizenship. It’s just a preposterous ruling.”

While Vance acknowledged that many conservatives were disappointed by the Supreme Court’s ruling, he pointed out that “a lot of legal experts expected this case to go the wrong direction by 7-2, or even 8-1.”

“The fact that this case was a 5-4 decision effectively, means that the concept of birthright citizenship, which is an absurdity to the Fourteenth Amendment, that concept is hanging by a thread,” Vance continued. “What I take from that is, yes, we’ve got to fix the immigration system even more, we have to be even more aware of who is coming into our country to make sure that they are not benefiting from this atrocious Supreme Court ruling. But, it also means that we have to keep fighting, because we actually have an opportunity to reverse this decision just as we’ve reversed so many bad decisions throughout the generations.”

Vance’s comments come after the Supreme Court voted 5-4 against Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship.

Breitbart News’s Neil Munro reported that although the court’s decision was 6-3, Justice Brett Kavanaugh pointed out that “Trump and other politicians can change the rule via legislation”:

The decision was 6 to 3 against Trump, but Justice Brett Kavanaugh argued that Trump and other politicians can change the rule via legislation. “Citizenship, then and now,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority, “was the right to have rights — to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land.’ We keep that promise today.” The right applies even to foreign parents who sneak across the United States borders with Canada and Mexico, or who enter as temporary workers or tourists, Roberts insisted.

In response to the Supreme Court’s ruling, Trump stated in a Truth Social post that Congress “should start TODAY to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship.”