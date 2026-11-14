PHOTOS: Kentucky Jail Records 99 Inmate Baptisms So Far in 2026 — ‘Powerful Moment of Transformation’

“On Tuesday, October 27th, 2026, the Warren County Regional Jail witnessed a powerful moment of transformation as 19 inmates voluntarily chose to be baptized, making a public profession of faith. This meaningful event reflects our ongoing commitment to serving those in our care, not only through accountability and rehabilitation, but also by supporting opportunities for spiritual growth. With this ceremony, the total number of baptisms at WCRJ has reached 99 since the beginning of 2026. Each one represents a personal decision toward change, hope, and a new direction,” the post read.

The jail also shared its gratitude to the multiple churches and ministries who partnered with them, writing: “Their continued support plays a vital role in encouraging personal development, strengthening accountability, and helping individuals prepare for successful reentry into the community. At Warren County Regional Jail, we remain committed to fostering an environment where positive change is possible, mind, body, and spirit.”

Photos showed the inmates praying with those partners and being baptized:

“While some jail and prison ministries are big and others small, all of them reveal that God’s heart and Christ’s power are setting captives free across the nation,” the CBN article read.

It seems the movement has been happening for the past few years, with Breitbart News reporting in 2024 that a convicted felon in Kentucky was baptized while wearing an ankle monitor.

The following year, 18 inmates were baptized at the LaRue County Detention Center in Hodgenville, Kentucky, after Jailer Jody Perry expanded the facility’s gospel outreach program.

Perry noted that two deputies were also baptized.

“Today is the reaping of sown seeds. The weather was absolutely gorgeous. It is moments like this that validate our mission here. Our goal is to return better citizens to society. What better citizen can a society have than a Christian?” he stated.