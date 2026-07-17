Watch Live: DHS Secretary Mullin Addresses Trump’s Election Integrity Revelations

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin delivers remarks about election integrity on Friday, July 17, after President Donald Trump’s address to the nation.

Trump revealed a number of bombshells Thursday night, including that hundreds of millions of Americans’ voter information was compromised by the Chinese government, over a quarter-million non-citizens were registered to vote in federal elections, and that the Deep State had covered-up the degree to which American elections were vulnerable.

“Documents show that during this period, dozens of significant CIA and NSA reports about China’s election targeting were kept out of the presidential briefing. These were briefings I would get almost every day,” the president noted. He urged Congress to pass the SAVE America Act to secure American elections.