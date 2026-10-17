Left-wing Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Mark Ruffalo is once again pounding California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, this time by insisting that Newsom is “disqualified” from running for president.

Ruffalo has been blasting Newsom, especially for the gov’s support of the Paramount takeover of Warner Bros. And as far as Ruffalo is concerned, Newsom is only in the politics game to give breaks to “billionaires.”

Ruffalo is continuing his broadsides against the Democrat, who is widely expected to run for president in 2028. Ruffalo took to his X account on Friday to blast the gov. for his support of California’s Prop 42 — which aims to head off a state wealth tax (that is, taxing the unrealize gains of people’s investments before they decide to sell them).

“It’s beyond sad. It’s beyond disappointing; at this point, it’s disqualifying for anyone with ambitions for higher office as a Democrat, or a Republican, for that matter, to be fighting to keep billionaires from being taxed while kids don’t have health insurance and the cost of living goes sky-high,” he wrote.

“These billionaires are also the ones hellbent on replacing entire workforces with the AI they are developing with our tax dollars (watch the “Musk” doc). We are also living through the largest wealth gap in modern history,” he continued. “At this point, the only way to balance out the economic forces that have bought our politicians and keep rigging the game against working people is through taxes.”

“Let’s hope Gavin gets some sense and walks this back. It’s crazy that this is what he chooses to spend his political capital, and part of his legacy, doing. He vetoed the bill that would have put a “kill switch” on AI for our protection. He vetoed a bill that would have gotten forever chemicals out of cookware. Time and time again, he goes with corporate interests over the well-being of the people, even after his own bipartisan legislature votes for something,” Ruffalo railed on.

“And here we go again,” he continued. “Gavin, we aren’t looking for the Democratic version of Trump. That was a good goof. Please try something else. It’s tired.”

“The people need a champion, man. A real, bona fide champion who isn’t just tough in tweets or press conferences, but tough when it comes to the real imbalances people are struggling with every day: billionaires vs. people and the planet,” he concluded.

Ruffalo, who has a reported net worth of more than $35 million himself, also slammed Newsom over Prop 42 on Wednesday.

“Once again. Just like the Paramount Merger Gavin Newsom does what he always does. Sells out the working class people for the billionaires again and again. Not only that but endorses a bill that will make it impossible to tax the wealthy at all,” he wrote on X.

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston