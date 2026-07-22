Watch Live: House Hearing on Delaney Hall ICE Detention Facility

The House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the conditions at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center at Delaney Hall, New Jersey, on Wednesday, July 22.

Anti-ICE protesters have besieged the facility for months, attempting to block traffic in and out as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) carries out President Donald Trump’s mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

In May, New Jersey began using state police to control protesters, but demonstrations have continued. DHS noted in June that despite Democrat criticism of the facility, health inspectors found no violations at Delaney Hall, while also arguing that the state’s prisons were much more dangerous.