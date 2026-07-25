Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), who is running to fill Sen. Gary Peters’ (D-MI) seat, responded to her critics, stating that the criticism she receives makes her “fight harder.”

Ben Solis, a senior reporter with the Michigan Advance, shared a video of Stevens speaking next to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). Solis noted in his post that Stevens was responding to “criticisms of her voice, etc.”

“They’re making fun of Michigan. They’re thinking they’re better than us. And what they don’t know is I am your voice and their jokes and their criticism only makes me fight harder,” Stevens said. “Just like I did when I was working for President Obama on that U.S. auto rescue that saved those 200,000 Michigan jobs.”

“Like I’m doing right now, standing up to Trump and the abuses of power to stop ICE, to stop politicians from getting rich in office,” Stevens continued. “We’ve got some cameras here, so I’m just going to say it — I’m Haley Stevens, and they might not like how I sound, but I am going to make damn sure they hear us in the halls of power.”

Stevens’ comments came during an event “with supporters and surrogates at the Michigan Conference of Teamsters Welfare Fund hall in Detroit,” at which Whitmer and Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) also appeared, the Michigan Advance reported.

During the event, Whitmer expressed that she knows Stevens has “got what it takes to win.”

“You’ve got to be willing to go everywhere, talk to everyone and stay focused on what Michiganders actually need to get ahead,” Whitmer said during the event. “You’ve got to put solutions first, and politics last. And you gotta get shit done. I know Haley’s got what it takes to win.”

In a video shared by Stevens to X, Whitmer endorses Stevens and says that Stevens would “do whatever it takes to get things done for the people of Michigan.”

“As governor, I’ve had one strategy,” Whitmer said in the video. “Get things done. And that strategy informs everything that I do. That’s why I’m endorsing Haley Stevens for the U.S. Senate. Just like me, Haley will do whatever it takes to get things done for the people of Michigan.”