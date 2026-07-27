Anthony Fauci’s Diary Reveals His Obsession with Popularity During Pandemic: My Fame ‘Is Explosive and Really Unimaginable’

Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) head Anthony Fauci thoroughly relished his newfound fame during the coronavirus pandemic, often remarking on flattering media hits and reveling in “explosive and really unimaginable” fame.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) – a prolific critic of Fauci through the years – released the diaries ahead of Fauci’s expected appearance before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, per Paul’s subpoena. The diaries provide a look into Fauci’s day-to-day operations, but many have quickly noticed that Fauci seemed less concerned about spreading coronavirus propaganda and more delighted in pointing out his growing fame at home and abroad.

One diary entry dated May 21, 2020, detailed the number of global deaths supposedly from the virus, coming to 234,100 worldwide at that time.

Fauci writes about a task force meeting and a press conference before delving into his delight in his own fame.

“Big front page article abut [sic] me appeared in the Washington Post,” he wrote. “Very flattering. The situation with my national and international fame is explosive and really unimaginable.”

Fauci then mused that he is, perhaps, the most famous person in the entire country.

“It is not hyperbole to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable people in the world. Countless profiles on me in multiple media,” he continued. “I can’t even read all the things that are written abuyt [sic] me since I am so busy….seriously. POTUS seems to be enamored of me even though I am taking the spotlight away from him.”

This appears to be a consistent theme: Fauci’s love of his own fame and media appearances.

In a March 22 entry – two months before the one previously mentioned – Fauci recorded soaring cases in the U.S. and 400 deaths before continuing, “Press is going wild with me,” detailing another post in the Washington Post and a piece in the New York Times.

In another diary entry, Fauci gushed over speaking to Barbra Streisand.

In an April 2020 entry, Fauci writes, “The ridiculous attention to me continues; fan clubs, Swags, am constantly on TV; countless profiles of me.” He provided examples in his diary, including a blurb about a Fauci fan club and people having a crush on him. He also included a picture of a cookie with his face on it.

Other entries show Fauci was absolutely delighted when he convinced local leaders to shut down businesses and schools.

The full diary can be found here.