Jay-Z Will Play Super Bowl Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium

Rapper Jay-Z announced on Monday that he will be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles next year.

The “Big Pimpin'” singer announced the performance in a statement to Complex.

“From ‘Reasonable Doubt’ to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey,” Jay-Z said. “Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

Apple Music later shared a black and white video of Jay-Z sitting inside SoFi stadium with a goat in his lap.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement that he personally requested for Jay-Z to play the halftime show after partnering with his entertainment company, Roc Nation.

“When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that JAY-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

As Breitbart News recently reported, Jay-Z likely picked himself to perform due to his company’s involvement in the show’s production.

“Insiders are reporting that Jay-Z has decided he will be the big show’s headliner when the game takes place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 14, 2027,” said the report. “Jay-Z has been picking the headliners and planning the NFL’s Half Time Show through his Roc Nation entertainment company.”

“Of note, though, Jay-Z has not put out any new music since 2017, when his 13th studio album, 4:44, went double-platinum,” it added. “The rapper did, however, just close out his 2026 concert tour, so he is still performing. Indeed, in July his two shows at Yankee Stadium came off before sellout crowds netting $42 million in ticket sales. He even earned a $12 million paycheck for a sold-out show in Paris in September.”