‘What Is a Woman’ Director Returns with New Documentary ‘Paging Hezbollah’

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Justin Folk talked about Israel’s pager operation.

Folk said, “It’s an incredible military spy story, and it really goes down in history as one of the most incredible spy operations and military turnarounds ”

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