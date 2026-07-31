Wisconsin Democrat gubernatorial front-runner Francesca Hong argued in a resurfaced post that Americans should “cancel Thanksgiving,” according to a since-deleted 2020 tweet circulating online days before the state’s August 11 primary.

Hong, a state representative from Madison and self-described democratic socialist, made the comment in November 2020. The post resurfaced this week as she sits atop the polls in a crowded Democrat field, and it drew mockery across social media, according to Fox News Digital.

“Cancel Thanksgiving. Should have done this in 1621,” Hong wrote. “If it takes a worldwide pandemic for us to realize we should stop celebrating colonialism and the original superspreader event that killed Indegenous folx [sic] and women so be it.”

Conservative podcaster Stephen Miller flagged the post, quoting a single word back at her.

“‘Folx,'” Miller posted on X, noting the term used to signal inclusivity of LGBTQ and other groups.

Another widely shared account said Hong is all but certain to be the Democrat nominee for governor and questioned what is happening in Wisconsin.

The Thanksgiving message was not the only old post resurfacing as Hong closes in on the nomination. She also faced mockery over a 2019 tweet about a Wisconsin fast-food stop.

“I ate two bites of my kid’s cheeseburger at a Culver’s in black river falls and told him they ran out of ice cream. Mostly just wanted to leave bc I was on the verge of a anxiety attack…to [sic] many old white people who didn’t think we spoke english,” Hong wrote. She later replied to her own post: “Omg English ***TOO **AN.”

Alex Pfeiffer, a former White House principal deputy communications director, said it was a bold choice for Wisconsin Democrats to run someone who gets a panic attack at Culver’s at the sight of old white people.

Chuck Ross, an investigative reporter at the Washington Free Beacon, wrote that the only way the post could be worse is if Hong had complained that Culver’s uses too much butter.

Hong has leaned into her socialist record and shares positions with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. She is championing race-based grants for social workers, publicly funded grocery stores, and a state-run bank.

Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes dropped out last week, leaving Hong and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, whom outgoing Gov. Tony Evers endorsed. Hong recently ducked questions on abolishing the police and called it “cowardly” for hospitals to stop providing sex changes to minors.