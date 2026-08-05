Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds a Rally in Las Vegas

President Donald Trump holds a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, August 5.

Trump campaigned on eliminating taxes on tips, a promise especially important for the hospitality industry, in the city ahead of the 2024 election and followed through with the measure being included in the now-passed One Big Beautiful Bill.

The president’s visit comes among heightened security following a possible threat to his life by an individual arrested at the Trump National Golf Course in California while Trump was attending an RNC event in the state.