Jeanine John Taele was arrested at Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, Sunday and a search of his residence allegedly turned up “body armor” and “high-powered firearms.”

Breitbart News reported that 38-year-old Taele was arrested just days before President Trump was scheduled to be at the golf club.

FOX News reported that Taele was taken into custody by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, who patted him down and allegedly discovered “a 16-round magazine loaded with hollow-point ammunition” in his pocket. They then searched his car and found “a loaded pistol with a round chambered, along with another loaded magazine containing hollow-point ammunition.”

Bill Essayli, the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, posted to X, “Taele was detained after being seen taking photos and video of security-planning activities.”

He added, “A search of Taele’s residence seized high-powered firearms, ammunition, body armor, and a notebook.”

“Feds say when [Taele] was approached [he] claimed he was working for the State Department and was part of a security detail,” FOX News noted.

Taele pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.