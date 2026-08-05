Watch Live: JD Vance Holds Anti-Fraud Task Force Roundtable Meeting

Vice President JD Vance holds a roundtable discussion with his anti-fraud task force and members of Congress on Wednesday, August 5.
Vance was tasked with leading an initiative to investigate and combat fraud stealing from American taxpayers during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address earlier this year.
Last week, the Department of Justice announced that it had captured four overseas suspects who allegedly defrauded Americans of $1.8 billion collectively.
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