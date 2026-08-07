Failed Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Endorses Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed for Michigan Senate

Failed Democrat Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is formally backing Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, the Democrat Senate candidate for Michigan, describing him as someone who believes in “bold solutions.”

“Dr. Abdul El-Sayed understands that the power is with the people, and that the stakes couldn’t be higher in this election,” Harris said in a statement.

“While Michiganders struggle to afford everyday essentials — housing, gas, groceries, health care, and child care — Trump and Republicans in Congress are giving away $1 trillion in tax breaks to the wealthy and powerful,” she claimed.

“Abdul knows that we need bold solutions to the crises facing America’s working families, and he is ready to take on this fight. I proudly stand with him to ensure we win a Democratic Senate majority in November,” Harris added.

El-Sayed — a former failed candidate for governor in 2018 — formally defeated his establishment primary challenger Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) this week, bringing him one step closer to a seat in the upper chamber. His Republican opponent, Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, said in a statement that El-Sayed is an “extremist” who wants to empty prisons and embrace the Muslim Brotherhood.

“I spent years hunting terrorists and bringing Osama bin Laden to justice. Never in a million years did I think that I would be running against someone who believes America deserved 9/11,” Rogers said, referencing El-Sayed’s past embrace of leftist influencer Hasan Piker, who said, “America deserved 9/11.” El-Sayed initially said that Piker’s remark needed to be viewed in “context” rather than outright condemning it.

While El-Sayed has yet to formally take on the socialist label, he has the backing of well-known socialist politicians, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), both of whom support El-Sayed in his bid.

Rogers told Breitbart News Saturday that El-Sayed stands as the “Democratic Socialists of America darling right now.”

“They believe that they can move the state and the country, by the way, to be more accepting of this socialism,” Rogers said, adding that the race is about “crazy versus common sense.”

“We’re a working-class state in Michigan,” he said, predicting, “Common sense is going to win the day.”

El-Sayed has not shied away from promoting his far-left, anti-common sense agenda, letting voters know that he prioritizes “gender-affirming care” — leftist-speak for genital mutilation surgery, puberty blockers, and hormone therapy. He places this under his banner calling for universal health care: “Healthcare Freedom for Women and LGBTQ+ Americans.”

“Everyone has the right to make personal decisions about their health care. Healthcare decisions should be made by a patient (and their parents if they are a minor) and their doctor — no one else,” his website reads. “That includes reproductive and gender-affirming care.”

In other words, one can assume that because El-Sayed believes in universal health care, he also believes taxpayers dollars should go toward women for stopping the heartbeats of their unborn children as well as affirming the delusions of gender-confused individuals.