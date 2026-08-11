Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien driving with an expired commercial driver’s license (CDL) in Florida, Breitbart News has learned.

“Every time an illegal alien is behind the wheel of a semi-truck, they are putting countless American lives in danger,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

On August 6, ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents arrested illegal alien Jose Carlos Valdivia-Vera of Cuba, who had been issued a temporary one-year Commercial Driver’s License that expired on June 6.

Valdivia-Vera had also been issued a final deportation order by a federal immigration judge.

“Thanks to the hard work of the men and women of ICE law enforcement, this criminal illegal alien from Cuba who had a commercial driver’s license is off our roadways,” Mullin said. “He will be removed from our country and will not be able to endanger innocent lives on our streets. We will relentlessly pursue any and all illegal alien truck drivers and the companies that employ them.”

Valdivia-Vera illegally entered the United States as an unknown got-away.

The Trump administration, over the last year, has exposed the growing issue of illegal aliens and foreign nationals driving massive semi-trucks on the nation’s highways despite not knowing English or understanding American road signage.

In July, for instance, 33-year-old illegal alien Michael Bon of Haiti was driving a semi-truck when he allegedly caused a crash that killed Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Pahira Jr.

Bon had been issued a commercial driver’s license by the state of Massachusetts. In July 2024, Bon flew into the United States from Haiti despite having no immigration status, thanks to the Biden administration’s CHNV (Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan) parole program. The program admitted hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens to the United States by flying them into American airports.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.