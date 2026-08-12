Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported illegal alien gang members convicted of crimes like manslaughter, attempted murder, and rape, among other offenses.

“In the last week, ICE has deported criminal illegal alien gang members, including killers, sexual assailants, drunk drivers, and drug traffickers,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said:

America is now a safer place with these criminals out of our country. DHS is delivering on President Trump’s mandate from the American people to deport illegal aliens and make America safe again. Deporting illegal aliens saves lives. [Emphasis added]

Among those illegal aliens deported is Jonas Perez-Rodriguez of Mexico, a Surenos gang member, whose criminal record includes convictions for manslaughter, drunk driving causing bodily injury, and aggravated assault by an inmate.

ICE deported another Surenos gang member, Jhony Mejia of Honduras. Mejia has been convicted of attempted willful murder, inmate in possession of a sharp instrument, and obstructing a public officer.

Jose Enrique Galindo-Arteaga of Mexico, a Paisas gang member, was deported after having been convicted of sexual assault, along with Carlos Narciso Villarreal of Mexico, a Bloods gang member, whose criminal record includes convictions for attempted breaking or entering and possession of stolen goods.

Villarreal has also been arrested for domestic violence, assault on a female, breaking and entering, and injury to personal property.

ICE similarly deported Miguel Andres Veras Martes of the Dominican Republic, a Trinitarios gang member. Martes has been convicted of manufacturing, delivering, and possessing with intent to distribute a Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substance.

Martes has also been convicted of carrying dangerous weapons and/or substances while committing a violent crime, reckless driving, and receiving stolen goods.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.