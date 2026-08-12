The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) allegedly labeled people such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Attorney General Bill Barr as “conduits” of Russian disinformation, according to a recent report.

A report from Just The News revealed that a spreadsheet that was “recovered from U.S. intelligence agency files” and that the White House Government Transparency Task Force “made public,” contained names such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, along with Pompeo and Barr.

WATCH — Navarro: Obama Was “Up to His Neck” in Russiagate:

While people like Barr and Pompeo were labeled as “conduits” of Russian disinformation, people such as Clinton and Obama were labeled “targets”:

A spreadsheet that was recovered from U.S. intelligence agency files and made public Wednesday by the White House Government Transparency Task Force shows that spy agencies and the FBI created a list of more than six dozen prominent organizations, Americans or foreigners who became figures in the Biden family Ukraine scandal and the 2019 impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. The spreadsheet neatly divided figures along political lines, with Democrats like the Bidens, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Barack Obama and George Soro listed as victimized “targets” of Russian disinformation and conservatives like Fox News, One America News, filmmaker Michael Caputo and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani as “conduits” for disinformation.

The late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) were also labeled “conduits.”

“An administration official” explained to the outlet that the labeling of people as either a “conduit” or “target” of disinformation was reportedly “part of a secret counterintelligence operation codenamed ‘Round River’ that was launched during the 2020 election.”

The report from the outlet also noted that an “FBI letter made public” showed the “FBI has identified at least 14 informants who were providing derogatory information on the Bidens.”

In the letter “to the White House Government Transparency Task Force” FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the FBI was “investigating whether” the Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF) “used information learned from the Round River assessment to undermine or influence ongoing investigations.” Patel also said the task force “was terminated on his watch.”

“While our internal review of the FITF is not yet complete, we are investigating whether the FITF used information learned from the Round River assessment to undermine or influence ongoing investigations by only focusing on the subset of CHS’s (Confidential Human Sources) involving the Bidens,” Patel reportedly said in the letter.