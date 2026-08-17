John Cornyn Staffer Joins Democrat James Talarico’s Campaign

A longtime aide to Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) has joined Democrat James Talarico’s Senate campaign as he tries to defeat Republican nominee Ken Paxton in Texas.

Jacob Smith, who spent five years working for Cornyn as a deputy legislative director and policy adviser, is now serving as Talarico’s deputy policy director, according to NOTUS.

“I’ve worked for Republicans like Senator Cornyn my entire career, but this year I’m proud to be joining James Talarico’s campaign,” Smith said in a statement released by the campaign.

Smith said Talarico focuses on issues affecting working Texans rather than partisan politics and argued the Democrat would work to bring down costs for Republicans, Democrats, and independents.

He also attacked Paxton and urged other Republicans to vote against him.

“Ken Paxton is the most corrupt, self-dealing politician in Texas who would sell their futures to the highest contributor just to hold onto power,” Smith said. “I’m encouraging all my fellow Republicans who know Ken Paxton is unfit to serve in the Senate to finally hold him accountable at the ballot box.”

Before joining Cornyn’s office, Smith worked for Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK) on the House Science Committee and served as a legislative aide to Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS).

The move comes after Paxton defeated Cornyn in a contentious Republican primary runoff this year.

Some Republicans have raised concerns that Paxton could make the normally Republican Senate seat more competitive because of controversies surrounding him, including a securities fraud case, his impeachment by the Texas House, and an extramarital affair. Paxton avoided a trial in the fraud case under an agreement that included community service.