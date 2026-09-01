Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Tuesday she would “probably not” date a conservative, according to a video interview.

TMZ’s Charlie Cotton asked the New York Democrat on Capitol Hill whether dating across the aisle was something she would ever entertain. She shut the idea down, then softened it.

“I have to say it’s probably not,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “No, you know, it’s not to, you know, no foul to people who do.”

The congresswoman argued the question turns on values rather than party.

“I think a lot of politics sometimes, at least for me, is about values, and being aligned in values I think is tremendously important,” she said.

Cotton also asked whether she would have children while in office. Ocasio-Cortez said parents have told her no moment is ideal.

“There’s never a right time and never a perfect time,” she said.

Having a baby in Washington was hard to imagine, Ocasio-Cortez said. She put it on the price of child care.

“It was very hard for me to imagine being able to have a baby here when child care is so expensive,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I acknowledge that I’m, relative to many Americans, I am in a place of privilege, and even I don’t know how it would be possible.”

The 36-year-old suggested speculation about her next race misses how she weighs her decisions, saying her ambition is not only a career ambition. She told Democrat strategist David Axelrod in May that her ambition was “way bigger” than a title or a seat, Breitbart News reported.

Ocasio-Cortez announced in August that she had begun freezing her eggs, calling it a choice she was making “to feel more in control” of her life. Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey said the congresswoman had “been with the same guy for years” and that there was “no reason she couldn’t have had kids yet.”

Days later, TMZ reported the congresswoman and longtime partner Riley Roberts were no longer engaged. The split was first reported by Puck’s Leigh Ann Caldwell. Caldwell said she learned of it from a Democrat source roughly 18 months before.