Kellogg: Diesel, Oil Prices Are Up Due to Middle East, Not Zelensky

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” former Trump National Security Adviser and former Trump Envoy Keith Kellogg said that the “real problem with diesel prices is not Zelensky in Ukraine,” it’s due to the Middle East.

Kellogg said, “[T]he real problem with diesel prices is not Zelensky in Ukraine, it’s not with Russia and Ukraine, it’s all what’s happening in the Gulf. And if you look at the graphs that have come out of Kpler, you can see where the real problem is, with not having good transit through the Strait of Hormuz.”

Later, he added, “I respectfully disagree with the president on this, look, those oil prices are not because of Zelensky in Russia. What Russia does is really — it’s really cynical.”

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