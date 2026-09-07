Kamala Harris Responds to Attack on Ohio Democrat Amy Acton: ‘Political Violence Has No Place in Our Nation’

Former Vice President Kamala Harris responded to the news that Ohio Democrat gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton was reportedly attacked while attending a fair, stating that “political violence has no place in our nation.”

In a post on X, Harris expressed that she was “horrified by yesterday’s attack” against Acton, and added that she was “grateful” for actions of law enforcement officials and other people who “stayed to help attend to the injured.”

“I am horrified by yesterday’s attack on Amy Acton in Ohio and grateful for the the actions of law enforcement and others who helped — including Dr. Acton herself, who stayed to help attend to the injured,” Harris wrote. “Political violence has no place in our nation. People must be safe to participate in our government and electoral process without fear of violence.”

Harris’s post comes after Acton’s campaign issued a statement on Sunday that explained that “while attending the Canfield Fair, an armed individual lunged at Dr. Acton, injuring multiple people.”

“Dr. Acton and Eric are grateful for the swift and decisive action of law enforcement and are praying for the recovery of those injured,” the statement continued. “This kind of violence has no place in Ohio.”

Breitbart News’s Matt Mercer reported on Sunday that “a report from WOIO-TV said the individual responsible for the attack was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct”:

A report from WOIO-TV said the individual responsible for the attack was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct. A witness said a “suspect who had weapons was arrested the Mahoning County Democratic Party tent after knocking volunteers to the ground.” Local media did not indicate the severity of those injured.

Republican Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign issued a statement in response to the news of the attack on Acton, stating that the incident that occurred is “completely unacceptable and has no place in politics.”

“Candidates should be able to meet with voters without having to worry about threats or violence,” Connie Luck, who serves as the Communications Director for Vivek for Ohio said in a statement. “What happened today is completely unacceptable and has no place in politics, and we hope that no one was hurt.”