Watch: 9/11 Victims’ Families Speak at Ground Zero Memorial in NYC

Family members of victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks speak at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City.

Elsewhere, President Donald Trump attended the memorial service for 9/11 victims at the Pentagon this morning with First Lady Melania Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is attending the ceremony at Ground Zero, despite victims’ families telling him to stay away.