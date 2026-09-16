First-Ever Midterm RNC Garnered Over 100 Million Live Stream Views

The first-of-its-kind midterm Republican National Convention (RNC) was a viewer magnet, garnering over 100 million live stream and cable news views last week, Breitbart News learned.

The more than 100 million views were tallied across social media live streams, including Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube, as well as cable news, according to a source familiar and data reviewed by Breitbart News.

“The Republican Convention was a massive success and accomplished exactly what we set out to do — energize our base, tout the Administration’s achievements, and expose the Democrats’ far-left agenda to tens of millions of people,” Republican National Committee National Press Secretary Natalie Baldassarre told Breitbart News in a statement.

President Donald Trump spoke both nights of the convention at the capacity American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas — home of the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars — delivering the keynote address on Wednesday and closing remarks on Thursday. Vice President JD Vance gave Thursday’s keynote address.

In his address, Trump painted the midterms as a crossroads for America: either prosperity under Republicans or regression under Democrats.

“In 55 days, Americans will be going to the polls in one of the most important elections in our country’s history. Your vote will decide whether our country stumbles at the starting gate of the next 250 years or surges forward and never ever looks back,” he said.

“We hand America’s future to the radical left Democrats, and our nation will spend the next decade just getting back on its feet. It will be a tragedy. Vote Republican, and we will leave the world in our dust for generations to come. There’ll be nothing like it,” he added.

The midterms will decide which party controls Congress over the final two years of Trump’s second term. Republicans hold a 53-47 seat majority in the Senate with all Senators present and voting, while they have a 218-214 majority over Democrats in the House, with one independent in Rep. Kevin Kiley (I-CA), formerly a Republican, and two vacancies.

Trump said the election will be decided by 35 close races.

“We have a very short period of time, and we really have 35 races. They all count, but we have 35 races that are, I guess you’d call swings, right? Like we had seven swing states, we won all seven,” he said.

“The ones that are very close — they might be winning by a little, or losing by a little, or tied — we can win every one of those races,” he went on to add. “But I’m going to go to every one of those states for congressmen and Senators… and we’re going to have rallies just like this.”

Rarely has a party that holds both Houses of Congress and the presidency kept its majorities in the upper and lower chambers after a midterm election. It has happened once for Republicans under former President George W. Bush in 2002 and once for Democrats under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1934.