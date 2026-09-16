Linda Sarsour’s Radical Anti-American Activist Group Pushes National Muslim Voter Registration Day

A Muslim political action group with a stated goal of “building a mass movement of diverse U.S. Muslims and allies ready to fight for a future free from Islamophobia and white supremacy” is hosting voter registration events on Friday, September 18.

The effort is led by MPower Change, a Muslim 501c3 nonprofit cofounded by anti-American and antisemitic activist Linda Sarsour. The group’s about page adds, “An organization rooted in the Islamic faith, we mobilize online and in person on campaigns for racial, social, and economic justice.”

National Muslim Voter Registration Day was launched by MPower Change in 2018 as part of an effort to activate and mobilize Muslim American voters during each election cycle. To date, thousands of Muslim voters have been registered to vote as part of the campaign, according to the group.

The organizers behind the voter registration events claim the project is about nonpartisan voter education and civic engagement. Events are scheduled to be held in more than 15 states, including New York, New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, California, Tennessee, Georgia, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

“It has been a historic year for our community at the ballot box – from helping to elect New York City’s first Muslim mayor to other Muslim candidates poised to make history,” Sarsour said in a statement. “This didn’t happen overnight. We began this work 10 years ago, and now we are building on this momentum across the country, especially in states like Michigan and Florida where the stakes are so high.”

It is notable Sarsour specifically mentions Michigan and Florida. In Michigan, Muslim socialist Abdul El-Sayed is the Democrat nominee facing Republican Mike Rogers in that state’s closely-watched U.S. Senate campaign.

One media report has called El-Sayed a “protégé” of Sarsour’s dating back to his failed 2018 campaign for governor.

Sarsour has also backed Florida Democrat Senate nominee Angie Nixon. On her Facebook page, Sarsour said:

Angie Nixon doesn’t just court communities when she’s running for office. She builds year round… She didn’t start fighting for Palestinians because she was running for US Senate – she was an ally and willful accomplice as she calls it when it was NOT popular. Angie was outspent 16 to 1. She won because of who she is, what she stands for and how hard she works. It’s now all hands on deck for Angie Nixon.

Nixon faces Republican incumbent Sen. Ashley Moody in November.