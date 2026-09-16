Colts Wide Receiver Keenan Allen Charged with Drunk Driving

Keenan Allen, star wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts, has been hit with two criminal charges of drinking and driving.

Police stopped Allen in downtown Indianapolis on August 30 after officers saw his car in a no-parking zone. He allegedly showed signs of inebriation and was taken into custody, per the California Post.

Court records viewed by the California Post show the 34-year-old Colts wide receiver was tagged with one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more and one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Allen was taken into custody just after 1 a.m. and was not released until around 4 p.m. During his time behind bars, he took a mugshot that appeared to show he had red, glassy eyes.

A Marion County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson said that they were awaiting “laboratory results necessary to make a formal charging determination.”

His arrest and subsequent charges come on the heels of former NFL quarterback Tony Romo’s arrest in Wisconsin for allegedly being intoxicated twice past the legal limit.