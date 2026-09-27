Exclusive — Must ‘Get the Job Done’: Stephen Wagley Backs Trump on Iran

Louisiana Congressional candidate Stephen Wagley shared he was “not going to second guess” President Donald Trump and his decisions when it comes to the war with Iran, and added he supports Trump.

During an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday with host Matthew Boyle, Wagley was asked about his “thoughts” on the war with Iran, and what he would like to see happen.

Wagley explained that he has noticed that Democrats and Republicans try to be “very opportunistic” about the war with Iran and explained that while “war is a terrible thing” it is sometimes “necessary.”

“I am noticing a lot of people — whether it’s Democrats or Republicans, a lot of these politicians are very opportunistic about this subject, and they kind of flip flop and try to use it all for their own personal gain. So, I’m going to say this, we know that war is a terrible thing, and sometimes it’s necessary,” Wagley said.

“So, with that in mind, I’d like to say, we are very thankful for our troops, and anyone that is involved in this. We are praying for them, and this is serious, so it cannot be taken lightly. On that note, I’m going to say, it doesn’t really do everyone any good for us to second guess our president. I’m going to say again, we’re blessed to have the president that we have, and we don’t always have all the information. So, I support our president and I’m not going to second guess him.”

Wagley added that while he understands “that war is hard” and nobody wants Iran “to have nuclear weapons,” it is important that “we are decisive” and “get the job done.”

“But, we also need to make sure that we’re unified on this issue, and not opportunistic about it,” Wagley added.