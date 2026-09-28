Watch Live: Donald Trump Announces Largest Steel Mill in U.S. History to Be Built in Iowa

President Donald Trump announces that the largest steel mill in U.S. history will be built in Iowa on Monday, September 28.

The president will detail Mesabi Metallics building a $15 billion steel mill in Iowa, which the White House says will generate 1,750 new jobs in the state.

“President Trump is delivering on his promise to rebuild American industry, re-shore manufacturing, and create new jobs,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said in a statement. “Today’s announcement underscores the President’s historic efforts to revitalize the U.S. steel industry — supporting local communities, strengthening supply chains, and protecting our national security.”

“After decades of decline, this president is restoring America’s industrial competitiveness and securing trillions of dollars in new investment,” she added.

The White House announced a $30 billion reduction of tariffs on various goods with China following Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and a commitment from China to buy U.S. coal, underscoring the administration’s focus on delivering economic wins for the American people ahead of the midterm elections as affordability and the economy are a central concern.