Watch Live: Breitbart News Speaks with Trump Admin Officials at the White House

Breitbart News White House correspondent Nick Gilbertson speaks with officials from the Trump administration at the White House on Wednesday, September 30.

Scheduled to speak with Gilbertson are White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Lauren Bis, Director of National Health Communications for the Surgeon General’s Office Dr. Stephanie Haridopolous, State Department Spokesman Tommy Pigott, and Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The Trump administration officials will cover a range of topics with Breitbart News, including President Trump’s successful crackdown on the border as well as crime in America, fighting drug cartels, the issue of chronic disease among Americans, Trump’s historic Greenland deal, and more.