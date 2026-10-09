Exclusive — Ohio Democrats Compare Defeating Trump to Viktor Orban

Undercover footage obtained by Breitbart News shows another Ohio Democrat field organizer comparing the defeat of former Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban to the need to defeat Republicans in the state.

This comes a day after Breitbart News reported on field staff encouraging volunteers to say being gay or a woman makes them “victims of society,” two organizers giggling and laughing about items they’ve shoplifted.

The footage shows a conversation with Zoie Smith, a field organizer from OhioWins, where she compares the ouster of Viktor Orban in Hungary, “their authoritarian leader,” to that of President Trump.

OhioWins is the Ohio Democrat Party’s primary field program assisting federal and state candidates.

Smith described Orban as a “dictator and bad person” who was despised in the city center urban areas but was supported by the “rural Hungarians.” They claimed Orban was an “authoritarian leader that was in office for decades, that was like basically stealing elections and denying the popular vote.”

She continued, saying, “I feel like those are very similar parallels here in the United States with like Trump and the MAGA movement. You have your urban cities, your blue states that are staunchly like, ‘We hate Trump. We need to get him out of here. He’s a dictator in the making.’ In Hungary, we need our blue areas to show up and actually get out to the polls, and that’s what we have here in Ohio.”

In a bit of irony, Democrats have tried to do the same things to Trump that Hungary’s government under Péter Magyar has done to Orban — seeking to ban him from public office and sending overzealous prosecutors to investigate him and his supporters.

Smith concluded: “The path to Sherrod Brown winning is getting like over 75 percent turnout in some of our densest and most blue precincts, wards, and districts in the state of Ohio. It has been done. It’s been done overseas. It’s been done in other states. How can we mimic that?”

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.