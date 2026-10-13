Trump Warns Ohioans: Democrat Sherrod Brown Requested $750,000 for Drag Queen Story Hour for Children

Democrat Sherrod Brown once requested a $750,000 earmark for a group that promoted a drag queen story hour for children, President Donald Trump told the crowd during his midterm campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Monday evening.

“[He] requested an earmark of $750,000 to fund drag queens reading stories to children,” Trump told the crowd during the rally, referring to former Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown (OH). “Now think of that. He wants $750,000 so that drag queens in school can read to our children.”

“He voted to exclude more than 99 percent of Ohio farmers from farm loans because they were white. He didn’t want white people to get farm loans. Five times he introduced legislation to let adult men live at battered women’s shelters,” Trump continued. “So he wants adult men to live with battered women. The guy could be sick.”

Trump also pointed out that Brown voted against the Keystone Pipeline several times, and “voted ten times in favor of the deadly sanctuary cities that release illegal alien criminals onto your streets.”

“Do not let Sherrod Brown slither his way back into power. You threw him out a long time ago — long time ago. Vote to put Ohio first and keep Ohio first. Vote to keep America first with Senator Jon Husted,” Trump added.

Indeed, during his time as a lawmaker, Brown requested a $750,000 earmark for a group that promoted a drag queen story hour. More specifically, the funding request was for Harmony Project Productions, Inc. The group’s mission is listed as building “a more connected community by breaking down social barriers, bridging community divides, and empowering the voices of the people through arts, education, and volunteer service.”

Part of that empowering voices includes, apparently, promoting grown men dressed as women reading to children.

Brown made the request for the fiscal year 2024. The money was for the group to “renovate a performance, community, shared-office, and programming space that can not only accommodate the organization’s growth, but local community partners who lack adequate space to serve their constituents and clientele.”

As Fox News reported, “Prior to Brown’s request, the Columbus-based group promoted a ‘drag queen and story time’ event in January to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day.”

“The following are scenes from a drag queen song and story time for the young and young at heart that encourage us to believe in our dreams, together,” the group wrote on Instagram sharing footage.