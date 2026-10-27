WGAL, the television station where Pennsylvania Democrat U.S. congressional candidate Janelle Stelson anchored for 26 years, has refused to air a new political advertisement highlighting allegations that she exposed herself to a child with special needs, according to a spokesman for the No Going Back PAC.

“The truth about Janelle Stelson will be exposed,” a No Going Back PAC spokesman told Breitbart News.

While WGAL has declined to air the advertisement, two other Pennsylvania television stations, WHP and WPMT, have aired it, according to information shared with Breitbart News.

“According to a sworn statement, Janelle Stelson exposed herself,” the advertisement’s narrator says. “The affidavit says Stelson was walking around outdoors naked and exposed herself to a child with special needs.”

“Her neighbor says she called the police,” the narrator continues. “An illegal immigrant handing out flyers for Janelle Stelson’s campaign also allegedly exposed his genitals.”

“That child with special needs didn’t deserve to be exposed to Janelle Stelson,” the narrator concludes.

The advertisement follows an October 21 Breitbart News report detailing a separate campaign advertisement released by Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), whom Stelson is challenging in Pennsylvania’s congressional election.

According to an PennLive, Stelson’s neighbor, Sharon Orr, alleged in a written statement that she contacted police on August 14 around 3:15 p.m. after observing Stelson “walking around outdoors” with her “breasts and buttocks fully exposed and in plain sight of my minor aged grandchild.”

Orr claimed to have photographed Stelson, although the photograph has not been publicly released. East Pennsboro Township police confirmed to PennLive that officers responded to the complaint but declined to release records. No criminal charges have been filed against Stelson in connection with the allegation.

Stelson’s campaign denied the accusation, with campaign manager Alma Baker calling it “a pathetic, desperate attempt by Scott Perry to rescue his failing campaign.” Another neighbor, Steve Dillon, questioned the allegation, telling PennLive that being entirely naked “would not be in character with what I’ve gotten to know of her,” although he acknowledged that he was not home at the time of the alleged incident.

The advertisement also references the arrest of Chimaobim Adedayo Igbojekwe, a Nigerian national who allegedly exposed himself in a residential neighborhood near a park in East Pennsboro Township. As Breitbart News reported October 7, Igbojekwe, who overstayed his authorization to remain in the United States, reportedly told police he was waiting to distribute Stelson campaign flyers and produced a stack of them.

Prosecutors subsequently dropped an indecent exposure charge and one disorderly conduct count before Igbojekwe pleaded guilty to a remaining disorderly conduct charge. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took him into custody October 1. Stelson’s campaign denied employing Igbojekwe, and an attorney separately stated that he had never worked for the campaign, its vendors, or served as a volunteer.