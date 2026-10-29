NY Mayor Mamdani Celebrates — then Deletes — Post about ‘Halalflation’ of City Street Vendors

New York City’s socialist Muslim Mayor is taking heat for posting then deleting a message about the “halalflation” of the city’s street vendors, with his announcement he is approving 10,500 new street vendor licenses.

Mamdani posted the message to social media where he called the huge number of street vendor licenses a “Halalflation update” and crowing that 1,800 new licenses for Muslim food vendors have been approved.

The post was picked up by activist Laura Loomer who blasted the mayor for trying to force the practice of Islamic halal food preparation on the city.

“Disgusting. The Muslim Mayor of New York City is bragging about approving another 10,500 street vendor licenses for Halal food trucks,” Loomer wrote, adding, “He’s even calling it ‘Halalflation update’.”

Street vending is one way that illegal aliens can make money in New York City. It is also a way for migrants to skip out on paying the property and business taxes that brick and mortar businesses have to pay.

A backlash soon washed over the mayor, and the X post was suddenly deleted, but Loomer saved a screenshot of the original post.

“Luckily I took a screenshot because I was stunned he tweeted this to begin with,” Loomer wrote in a follow up post.

Loomer also blasted Mandani and alleged that, “Mamdani should be sued by the DOJ for discriminating against non-Muslim street vendors,” adding “Where is @peta? Are they ok with the Muslim Mayor of NYC adding another 10,500 Halal food trucks?”

Halal, in this case, is the controversial handling of meat in Islam.

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Halal translates to “permissible” or “lawful” under Islamic sharia law, and in part pertains to how animals are slaughtered to conform to the religious practice. Animals must be killed by a Muslim cleric or representative appointed for the job.

The animal’s throat must be slit and the blood allowed to drain.

The practice is also exempted from some regulations of American food safety procedures.

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