DHS Citizenship Agency Reverses Biden Giveaways to 2.2 Million Migrants

A little-known agency within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has ended a myriad legal giveaways to 2.2 million migrants welcomed by President Joe Biden.

The withdrawal of the legal giveaways allows the department’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to overcome the army of elite-funded pro-migration lawyers who are trying to minimize deportations.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) agency is “reversing the downstream effects of the Biden border crisis,” the department stated on October 29. The statement added:

These actions are in addition to the millions of visa revocations and denials issued by the U.S. Department of State and removals [deportations] carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

USCIS reviews requests for visas, work permits, green cards, and much else.

Under Biden, the agency served as a rubber stamp for illegal migrants, criminals, low-wage employers, and the Democratic Party’s urban machines. For example, Biden’s USCIS helped millions of illegal migrants by approving millions of work permits, Social Security Numbers, Temporary Protected Status, and the vital green cards that provide migrants with legalized residency.

The result was a flood of illegal migrants into Americans’ workplaces, housing, schools, and hospitals, fueled by billions of dollars distributed by Democrat-aligned non-profits.

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The profitable non-profits provided the migrants with cash, rest stops, busing, and hotel accommodations in many towns and cities, as many American families were hurt by Biden’s combination of low wages and high inflation.

That inflow is being turned into an outflow, courtesy of USCIS. For example, USCIS ended the Temporary Protected Status for the many Haitian migrants in Spring, Ohio. The legal process canceled their work permits and allows ICE to fly them back home to Haiti.

The DHS statement noted that under President Donald Trump, USCIS focused on:

Ending the misuse of Temporary Protected Status so that TPS is once again truly temporary; Denying applications to extend or change nonimmigrant status when no legal basis exists; Issuing Notices to Appear (NTAs) to place removable aliens into removal proceedings before an immigration judge; Ending the automatic extension of employment authorization documents, ensuring every alien is properly screened and vetted before any work authorization is renewed; and Terminating categorical parole programs and returning [migration] parole to strict case-by-case review as Congress intended.

USCIS has also revived security reviews and fact checks when awarding migration benefits, including work permits, work visas, green cards, and citizenship. For example, the agency has halved citizenship awards to legalized migants as it conducts security checks that were discarded under Biden.

The agency faces massive resistance from elite-funded pro-migration lawyers, pro-migration judges, sob-story journalists, and progressive advocacy groups. The courtroom opposition has been repeatedly defeated by DHS lawyers.

“President Trump promised the American people that our immigration laws would be enforced, and these numbers reflect the scale of that commitment,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in the statement about USCIS: