Muslim leftist Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdulrahman El-Sayed said in a debate on Thursday that he would vote to withhold defensive weapons from Israel if the nation were attacked by Iran or another state actor.

The debate moderator, longtime political reporter and senior journalist for WOOD TV8, Rick Albin, asked El-Sayed if he would vote to provide defensive weaponry to Israel if the nation was “attacked tomorrow by Iran or another state actor.” El-Sayed did not reply yes or no but essentially indicated he would not vote to help Israel defend itself against a hostile enemy because he does not believe in tax dollars “buying weapons for other countries.”

“I’ve been absolutely clear. I want our tax dollars spent here to provide schools here … I want to make sure we’ve got good schools here and health care here. I want to make sure that we are taking care of people here. That is my priority,” El-Sayed said.

“You know, you asked a hypothetical question about being attacked by Iran, but let’s be honest about what happened here. Israel has pushed us to go to war in Iran. And of course, my colleague who thinks there’s a war for everything went right along with it. And here we are. Israel had clear war aims. They wanted us to go to war with them, and their war aims were what? The annexation of southern Lebanon? Ask yourself, are we safer because of that war? He wants unconditional support for a foreign government. I want unconditional support for kids in our schools, unconditional support for our health care, child care, things that he would vote to defund,” he continued.

Albin again pressed for a concise answer and asked whether El-Sayed would “provide defensive weapons for Israel?”

“I don’t want our tax dollars buying weapons for other countries,” the Democrat replied. “I don’t know what’s so hard about that.”

“That’s a no,” Albin summarized in response.

El-Sayed later said at the debate in Grand Rapids that Iran and Israel — America’s top ally in the Middle East — are “both dangerous in their own way.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.