Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is continuing to encourage Senate Republicans to stay in Washington, DC, for the long haul and “get to work for as long as it takes” before Democrats take over in January, celebrating the Senate Republican Conference “unanimously” passing his motion to “stay here and work.”

Scott announced the passage of his resolution Tuesday night after GOP senators passed his resolution in a conference meeting. Scott said his resolution outlined the need for the GOP to fulfill their promises while they still can. In a series of social media posts, Scott laid out the reality of the situation.

“Here’s some math the Senate needs to think about. If we want to confirm all of the federal judicial nominations President Trump sent over, it would take just over 200 hours of floor time. That’s ONLY judges, not considering the other executive branch nominees,” he said. “If we work 8-hour days, that would take us just over 25 days. (And that’s assuming Democrats don’t stall the process even further, which they will.)”

However, Scott said the Senate is only scheduled to be in session for 20 days before the year’s end.

“That’s why we need to work every single day, as many hours as it takes,” he said before making his announcement. “I’m glad Senate Republicans unanimously passed my motion to stay here and work. Let’s get this done.”

“63% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and Washington hasn’t worked hard enough to make life more affordable for them,” he said in another social media post Wednesday.

“We still have time. We need to stay here and GET TO WORK for as long as it takes to deliver results on the issues that matter most to American families—lower the cost of living, balance the budget, create good-paying jobs,” he continued. “That should be our focus EVERY DAY between now and January.”

Scott spoke about these priorities during an interview on Breitbart News Daily on Tuesday ahead of the Republican senators’ meeting. During that interview, he emphasized the importance of approving President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, which are lifetime appointments, in addition to passing the SAVE America Act, funding the government, and more.

“These are things that we ought to do. If we were listening to the voters, all right, we would get together today at 9 o’clock … and say, ‘You know what, we heard you loud and clear. We’re staying here until all this stuff gets done, and then we hope you reelect us in two years,’” Scott said. “‘But we’re going to get our stuff done. We know you work five days a week. We’re gonna actually work seven days a week until all of our stuff’s done.’ That’s what we ought to be saying.”

“We have two months to pass stuff,” the Florida senator added. “We are in power for two more months. … Why would you not stay here when you know next year my vote probably doesn’t matter that much? I can vote against stuff, but that’s about it. They’re not going to pass anything I want done.”