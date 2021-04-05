Two California Women Die After Car Plunges Off Bodega Bay Cliff

Two women died Saturday after their car ran off a Bodega Bay, California, cliff.

Maria Teixeira, 64, and daughter Elizabeth Correia, 41, died Saturday after the Toyota Rav4 in which they were traveling drove off a cliff. Bodega Bay Fire Protection District Captain Justin Fox said the vehicle plunged approximately 100 feet onto the rocky shores below, landing upside-down while witnesses near Bodega Bay’s “Head Trail” looked on. By the time responders reached the vehicle, both women were dead.

Officials with the Pleasanton Unified School District said Correia spent the last 15 years of her life working as a first-grade teacher at Lydiksen Elementary School, and offered their support in a statement released Monday.

“Our hearts go out to Elizabeth Correia’s family and our Lydiksen community,” school spokesperson Patrick Gannon said. “Elizabeth touched the lives of many of her students and colleagues. We will have support and counseling services available when school resumes next Monday.”

California Highway Patrol Officer David de Rutte confirmed the cause of the accident was under investigation. The California Highway Patrol has said “it does not appear the Toyota was speeding or driving unsafely prior to the collision.”