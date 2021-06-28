Police: Driver Runs Over Girlfriend’s Legs During Argument on Alaskan Highway

A recent road rage incident on an Alaskan highway involved a truck driver allegedly running over his girlfriend’s legs during an argument. The incident was caught on camera.

Alaska State Troopers on the Steese Highway in Alaska’s Interior reported a road rage incident between a boyfriend and girlfriend on Wednesday evening, according to a report by KINY Radio.

Jesse Kueber, 33, of Fairbanks, Alaska, was allegedly in an argument with his girlfriend, which resulted in the two attempting to leave in separate vehicles. But after that, troopers say that Kueber tried to run his girlfriend off the road by ramming into her vehicle.

The girlfriend, who has not been identified, then reportedly stopped and got out of her vehicle to seek help, at which point Keuber allegedly ran over her legs.

Video footage taken by a witness driving behind the couple shows the girlfriend holding onto Kueber’s driver’s side door handle before he puts his foot down on the gas, accelerating his GMC truck, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The girlfriend is then pulled forward by the vehicle and falls to the road, after being unable to hold onto the door handle. The truck then veers off to the left and runs over her legs.

The man filming in the car behind them then jumps out of his vehicle to continue filming, as Kueber gets out of his truck and runs toward the victim, yelling at her: “What are you doing? God damn it.”

Kueber can then be seen crouching down next to his girlfriend — who can be heard wailing in agony — as he again shouts, “What are you doing?”

He then tries to lift his girlfriend away from the scene, while witnesses stand around them, filming the incident on their phones.

“Come on, put your arms around my neck,” Kueber tells the victim, who appears either unable or unwilling to do so, as she continues to cry out in pain throughout the rest of the video.

Witnesses then called 911, and State Troopers arrived to arrest Kueber.

The extent of the woman’s injuries was not disclosed in the trooper dispatch, reports KINY Radio.

Kueber was later jailed at the Fairbanks Correctional Center on charges of first-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.

