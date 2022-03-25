The truck fell on its side and spun around on the roadway as debris swirled in the air. However, the truck eventually righted itself, and the twister moved on as the driver drove away:

On Saturday, Chevy and the Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet dealer in Fort Worth are planning to give the young man and his family a red 2022 Silverado.

In a social media post on Thursday, Chevrolet announced the donation to Leon and said:

We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms. To help aid the recovery efforts in Texas, Chevy Cares is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

Chevrolet, together with Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet of Fort Worth, TX, are donating a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All… Posted by Chevrolet on Thursday, March 24, 2022

Social media users were ecstatic about the gift, one person writing, “This is definitely awesome! Watching him get thrown around in that tornado, then simply driving off, was amazing!”

“Riley Leon deserves that truck, he definitely exhibited true bravery and mature decision making capabilities in his environment and situations! Great job young man,” another commented.

Leon told KHOU he was on his way home from a job interview when the incident occurred.

“Honestly, I cried mostly because of my truck. When I called my dad and my mom, they are like, ‘Are you okay?’ I was like yeah, but I mostly care mostly about my truck, something that I worked hard for,” Leon said:

“It’s family owned, but my dad passed it to me, but I paid him off,” he explained.

An update Thursday on a GoFundMe page created for Leon said, “As per his mother, he has a fractured back and will be under a doctors care. They will have to wait and see if he will need back surgery and may also need future therapy.”