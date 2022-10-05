NYC Subway Riders Attacked, Robbed by Six Women in Green Leotards

The New York City crimewave took on a theatrical flavor over the weekend when a gang of six women in neon green leotards robbed two 19-year-olds on the subway.

Caught on video, the bizarre crime happened around 2 a.m. on a Times Square subway train and showed six women clad in green jumpsuits beating two 19-year-old women before running off with a purse.

One woman appeared to be punching a victim in the face as another woman wrapped her leg around a second victim.

“I’m getting off. I’m getting off,” one green-clad woman says while walking away.

According to the victims, the robbery occurred following a verbal dispute.

“The suspects also took a cellphone, credit cards, a wallet and other personal items from the victims, police said. The victims refused medical attention,” reported WPIX-TV.

Speaking to the New York Post, the mother of one of the victims called the incident “absolutely disgusting” and called for the attackers’ arrests.

“Animals belong behind bars,” said the mother. “Make an example of them. What happened to the New York City we all loved? Start fixing it now.”

No arrests have been made.

Crime has been steadily rising in New York City despite Mayor Eric Adam’s proposed tough-on-crime platform. This past April, the city saw a 36.5 percent rise in crime while the state’s bail reform laws have come under scrutiny. Per Breitbart News:

Overall index crime in New York City jumped a staggering 36.5 percent last month compared to March of 2021 as the state’s soft on crime bail laws begin to shape the 2022 gubernatorial race. There were 1267 robberies city-wide in March, which is a 48.4 percent leap from the 854 robberies in March of 2021, while the city tallied 1044 grand larcenies auto, a 59.4 percent climb from last year, the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) crime statistics show.

Per NYPD, overall index crime increased in New York City last month by more than 36% compared to the same period last year. pic.twitter.com/XSH210BFGc — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) April 6, 2022

Last week, Mayor Eric Adams courted controversy over comments he made knocking a red state like Kansas for having no “brand” compared to New York.

Speaking at a press conference, Adams boasted about New York’s rich brand while characterizing people from Kansas as bland with nothing interesting to offer.

“We have a brand. New York has a brand. When people see it, it means something,” he said. “Kansas doesn’t have a brand.”