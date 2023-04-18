REI to Close Its Only Portland Store over Break-Ins, Theft

The outdoor retail giant REI announced on Monday that it plans to close its only store in Portland, Oregon, citing an increase in theft.

REI said its store in Portland “had its highest number of break-ins and thefts in two decades, despite actions to provide extra security,” according to an email the company sent to customers, obtained by Oregon Live.

The retail giant now plans to close its Portland store — which has been in the city’s Pearl District since 2004 — ending its nearly 20-year business location in the Democrat-controlled city.

REI spokesperson Megan Behrbaum told the outlet that the company has made costly investments in store security, including replacing the store’s windows with security glass, hiring around-the-clock private security, and installing a surveillance trailer at the store’s loading dock.

And even though REI is closing its store in less than a year, the company is still installing new security sensors for the remaining months it will be in business, Behrbaum added.

The volume of break-ins, shoplifting, and other crimes is “overwhelming systems in place,” Behrbaum said, adding that REI spent more than $800,000 on additional security last year alone.

“Yet, we still experienced 10 burglaries, including one event that shut down our 14th Street entrance for more than two months,” she said.

Behrbaum also mentioned that REI has been unsuccessful in working with its landlord, Brolin Co., to address safety concerns.

“The extra security measures required to keep customers and employees safe are not financially sustainable,” she said. “We will continue to invest in these areas through the remainder of our lease, but cannot justify continuing this expense through a lease extension beyond early 2024.”

The company’s Portland store currently employs more than 150 people, who are welcome to apply for positions at other REI locations, Behrbaum said. Meanwhile, they will receive quarterly retention bonuses for not leaving early.

Full-time employees who leave the company after its Portland store closes will also be offered severance pay.

REI is not the only major retailer to recently close a store in the Democrat-controlled city.

Nike has also closed one of its Portland stores, telling city officials the closure was due to shoplifting. Meanwhile, Walmart closed its only two Portland stores, citing financial reasons.

Last week, Coava Coffee Roasters, a coffee chain local to Portland, announced it is closing its downtown location due to the “extreme violence and criminal activity” its employees have endured.

