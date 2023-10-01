The reason for Jacky Oh’s sudden death at the age of 32 has been released.

The former Wild ‘n Out cast member and longtime partner of YouTube star DC Young Fly, Ms Jacky Oh!, whose real name is Jacklyn Smith, died from complication from cosmetic surgery, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to People on Friday.

The update comes four months after the former MTV personality died, on May 31. At the time of her death, a BET Media Group spokesperson said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed.”

“Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons,” the spokesperson continued. “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”

“The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time,” their statement concluded.

DC Young Fly also shared an emotional tribute.

“We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time,” he said in a statement shared with People.

Ms Jacky Oh! and DC Young Fly reportedly met in Washington, DC, in 2015 while she was being featured as one of the women on MTV’s hit show, Wild ‘N Out. While DC Young Fly remains one of the show’s biggest stars, Ms Jacky Oh! left the show and went on to launch her own lip gloss line, J Nova Collection.

Although the two had never married, they remained a couple and had three children together: two daughters, Nova and Nala, and one son, Prince, who was born last year.

In the days following her death, a police report obtained by the entertainment outlet showed that authorities were “dispatched…in reference to an unresponsive female.” She was transported the Mercy Hospital where she was later pronounced dead “despite resuscitative efforts,” according to the report.