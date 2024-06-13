VIDEO: Texas Man Killed, Wife Injured After Being Electrocuted in Mexican Jacuzzi

A Texas man died, and his wife was injured when they were electrocuted in a jacuzzi at a resort in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, on Tuesday evening.

The attorney general’s office for the state of Sonora made an announcement about the incident on social media, stating that both individuals were shocked, NBC News reported Wednesday.

The couple, from El Paso, was identified as 43-year-old Jorge Guillen and 35-year-old Lizette Zambrano. The incident happened at the Sonoran Sea Resort, per the Daily Mail.

The outlet continued:

Jorge was electrocuted, and, according to Mexican outlet Norte Digital, his wife, Lizette, was transported to a U.S. hospital on the border, where she remains in critical condition. While officials are still trying to determine the exact details of what happened, it is believed that the tub had a surge of electricity run through it while guests were using it. According to the General Prosecutor’s Office for the state of Sonora, an eyewitness first noticed that the couple were not moving in the jacuzzi.

The witness reportedly tried to get into the water to help the pair. However, she was shocked, too.

The Mail article noted that Guillen and Zambrano were dual Mexican-American citizens.

Video footage shows the moment the apparent electrocution happened. A crowd of people is seen screaming and gathering around the large jacuzzi, which is near a beach and pool, per ABC 6.

At one point, what appears to be a body is seen floating in the water while others administer CPR to another person who was pulled out of the jacuzzi:

Officials are still investigating the case, noting authorities will use forensic analysis to “determine the origin of the electric failure,” the outlet said.

In a social media post on Thursday, a Facebook user named Samuel Bradshaw expressed his sadness over the loss:

My brother’s best friend since elementary school and a lifelong family friend was killed in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, yesterday. Tragically, him [sic] and his wife were electrocuted in a jacuzzi while on vacation. His wife thankfully survived, but we lost not just our friend but our brother in arms.

