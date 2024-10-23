Yelp Disables Comments on McDonald’s That Hosted Trump After Flood of Fake Bad Reviews

The McDonald’s outlet where former President Donald Trump worked the cooker and served customers Sunday has been flooded with fake bad reviews on Yelp.

Such has been the determinedly negative response that Yelp, where customers rate local businesses online, has temporarily disabled the review function for the restaurant in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Trump visited the site and undertook a range of tasks from cooking to drive-through service with the public during his shift, as Breitbart News reported.

The campaign stop served to build on allegations Vice President Kamala Harris never worked at a McDonald’s during her college career as she apparently claimed on her resume.

McDonald’s released a statement Sunday affirming it has no record of Harris ever working there; the fast-food company also noted, “…we and our franchises don’t have records for all positions dating back to the 80s….”

Yelp has been quick in the days since to make clear its position on the fake reviews that followed Trump’s efforts.

“While we don’t take a stand one way or the other when it comes to this incident, we’ve temporarily disabled the posting of content to this page as we work to investigate whether the content you see here reflects actual consumer experiences rather than the recent events,” a message on Yelp said to users.

Before Yelp disabled the review function, scores were posted to the site, ranging from comical to more serious political statements about the stunt, the Independent notes.

RELATED: Trump McTrolls Kamala! I’ve Worked at McDonald’s “15 Minutes More Than Kamala”

Trump War Room / X

Yelp policy is to flag and temporarily disable reviews on businesses that have received increased public attention.

In 2023, there were 986 total alerts placed on business pages related to the business receiving public attention, the company said. It’s removed almost 50,000 reviews as a result of these alerts.

Most of McDonald’s locations are independently owned and operated, meaning although franchise owners have to agree to certain guidelines, they’re more or less free to invite whomever they want to run the drive-through.