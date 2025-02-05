100,000 Eggs Worth $40,000 Stolen From Trailer in Pennsylvania

A staggering 100,000 eggs worth $40,000 were reportedly stolen from a trailer in Greencastle, Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Pennsylvania authorities are trying to crack the missing eggs case and figure out how the haul disappeared from the back of a trailer in Greencastle — approximately 65 miles southwest of Harrisburg — on Saturday, according to a report by ABC News.

The theft reportedly took place at around 8:40 p.m. from the rear end of a distribution trailer that was parked outside of the egg company Pete & Gerry’s Organics, which works with 200 independent, family-owned farms.

Police did not provide the outlet with any insight into how such a large theft could have transpired without anyone noticing. Authorities also did not disclose whether they have any leads in the case.

Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg responded to the location over the weekend, and the investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information on the matter is encouraged to contact the police department.

Pete & Gerry’s Organics, established in the early 1980s, transitioned to organic farming in 1997, according to the company’s website.

“Setting a higher standard for farming practices and animal care across an entire industry doesn’t happen without ruffling a few feathers — we squawk the squawk and walk the walk,” Pete & Gerry’s Organics said. “Proudly B Corp Certified and Certified Humane, we were the first to pave the way for better and we’re still doing it best.”

The egg company is “recognized as a 2022 Best For The World B Corp in the Community impact area, scoring in the top 5% of their size group for their efforts in the community, including charitable giving, investment in diversity, and educational opportunities,” the website notes.

Pete & Gerry’s Organics works with more than 200 family farms, “empowering American farmers to do what they do best on a sustainable scale,” the company said.

“Around 80 percent of eggs consumed in the U.S. come from hens living indoors in cramped factory barns,” Pete & Gerry’s Organics added. “Partnering with family farms has the opposite effect, promoting flock health with ample space to roam.”

